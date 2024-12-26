PM Al-Sudani reviews progress on justice and accountability following Ba’ath regime

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the Chairman and members of the Supreme National Commission for Accountability and Justice to discuss the enduring legacy of the Ba’ath regime.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the talks focused on the commission’s achievement in providing transitional justice over the past years, and addressing “the aftermath of the violations against humanity caused by the policies of the Ba’ath regime.”

The discussions also touched on holding accountable individuals responsible for crimes against Iraqis during that time, alongside the ongoing responsibilities of the commission in implementing the law and achieving its foundational objectives, the statement added.

In line with the political agreement paper included in the government program approved by the Council of Representatives on October 27, 2022, “The Prime Minister directed the Chairman and members of the Supreme National Commission for Accountability and Justice to submit a detailed report to the government outlining their procedures, accomplishments, and the remaining tasks specified by the Constitution and applicable laws.”

The PM’s media office continued, “The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to closely monitoring developments in Iraq regarding the presence of the dissolved Party or any entity associated with the party or its hostile ideologies,” affirming that these matters will be handled in accordance with the applicable Iraqi laws.