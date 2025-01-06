PM Al-Sudani pledges to strengthen the Iraqi Army on its 104th anniversary

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, vowed to bolster the capabilities of the Iraqi army and reinforce its role as a pillar of national unity.

Marking the 104th anniversary of the army’s establishment, Al-Sudani commended in a post on X the army for its pivotal role in safeguarding the nation from terrorism and upholding the country’s independence and sovereignty.

The Iraqi PM added, “Our government remains fully committed, through all its programs and responsibilities, to supporting the advancement of our valiant army’s capabilities and reinforcing its vital national role.”

Earlier on Monday, Al-Sudani sponsored the central ceremony held by the Ministry of Defense in Baghdad.