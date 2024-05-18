PM Al-Sudani orders creation of intelligence training and research academy

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the National Intelligence Council on Saturday.

During the meeting, several security files and issues related to intelligence operations and plans were discussed and the latest updates on security and intelligence operations were presented according to areas of responsibility, as stated by the PM’s media office.

“Prime Minister Al-Sudani received a comprehensive assessment of the preparedness and level of performance of the intelligence and security agencies, their duties related to Iraq's security, the safety of its territory, and the security operational map outlining proactive measures and pre-prepared plans to address potential threats or security breaches.”

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of “close cooperation between security and intelligence agencies, optimal management of information, working as a unified entity, and distributing intelligence work sectors.” He stressed securing the requirements for formulating general policies in intelligence operations and updating them according to the latest field developments.

“The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of monitoring terrorist and extremist groups and observing any movements or activities targeting social peace, especially after the successes achieved by our armed forces in dismantling these networks and crippling their capabilities.”

The statement further mentioned that Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the need for the “intelligence agencies to employ work areas to develop precise assessments of risks, generate regular national security reports to cover any potential threats locally, regionally, or internationally, and enhance individual competencies and the capabilities of intelligence personnel to develop field operations.”

The Prime Minister ordered “conducting a study on the feasibility of establishing an intelligence training and research academy to enhance national capacities and capabilities. This academy would support the state’s security and intelligence apparatus in gathering and analyzing information and improving capabilities to handle cyber threats, which are considered the most significant danger to intelligence agencies,” as per the media office’s statement.