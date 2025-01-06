PM Al-Sudani on Army's Anniversary: Iraqi Army no longer an instrument of control

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, emphasized that the democratic system does not allow for the concentration of power in one individual.

According to a statement from the PM’s media offices, Al-Sudani participated in the 104th anniversary of the Iraqi Army, under the theme "A Hand for Peace and Security, A Hand for Construction and Development".

In his speech, Al-Sudani said, "With the fall of the dictatorial regime [Baath], the army is no longer an instrument for the ruler to control the people. This is one of the achievements of our democratic system, which does not allow for the concentration of power or engaging in ventures that lead to the country's destruction."

Regarding the army’s importance in fighting terrorism, he pointed out that when terrorism hit Iraq, rebuilding the army by uniting its professional national forces and strengthening state institutions was the top priority.

“The Prime Minister praised the army’s heroic role in confronting ISIS, noting that it was at the forefront of the forces that fought and uprooted terrorism,” the PM’s media office proceeded.

Al-Sudani also advised military leaders to continue preparations to maintain security and stability across Iraq.

“Negotiations were conducted with friendly Global Coalition countries that assisted Iraq during the war against ISIS to transition to bilateral relations based on mutual interests and full sovereignty,” Al-Sudani affirmed.

The Iraqi PM also inaugurated several infrastructure projects designated for Ministry of Defense personnel, including the "6 January" housing project at the Taji military camp.

He noted that the Council of Ministers had issued a resolution to allocate plots of land for Ministry of Defense personnel in other provinces, emphasizing that “all support provided to the army is a rightful entitlement, not a favor.”

The Iraqi PM reaffirmed that his government has been committed since its formation to supporting and backing the army, focusing on developing its capabilities and equipping it with necessary tools.