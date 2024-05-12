PM Al-Sudani expresses Iraq's willingness to host National Human Rights Institutions Conference

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani welcomed Sultan bin Hassan Al-Jamali, Secretary-General of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions, and his accompanying delegation.

According to the PM’s media office, the meeting involved discussions on human rights issues and the work of local, regional, and international organizations in this field. It also reviewed the progress in Iraq’s legal and constitutional environment in ensuring the rights of individuals, groups, and public civil rights.

“During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani affirmed Iraq's readiness and enthusiasm to host the forthcoming conference of the Arab Network in Baghdad. This reflects the government's ongoing efforts to create a conducive general atmosphere for the activities of human rights institutions and organizations, including hosting conferences and developmental workshops that support their activities.”

The meeting also addressed the ongoing catastrophic events in the Gaza Strip, the continued aggression against the Palestinian people, the human rights violations that have violated all international ethical standards, and the role of the international community, including its rights and legal organizations, in stopping these crimes, as per the media office’s statement.