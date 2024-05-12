PM Al-Sudani directs new initiative for Iraqi security under new law

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, conducted a visit this Sunday to the headquarters of the National Security Service.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, during his visit, he held a meeting with the head of the agency and its officials, where they reviewed the National Security Service's operations and plans for enhancing national security and combating organized crime.

“Prime Minister Al-Sudani praised the efforts of the National Security Service personnel in facing various security challenges at different stages, commemorating the martyrs who fell while combating criminal gangs.”

the statement continued that the PM emphasized that maintaining high operational preparedness honors their sacrifices and highlighted the agency’s role as a critical security institution that supports national security and should remain apolitical.

“The Prime Minister highlighted the recently approved National Security Service Law as a new beginning for enhanced security achievements.”

“He ordered continuous development and improvement in the agency’s operations to counter new criminal methods, reaffirming his support for any security efforts tasked to the agency and rejecting any pressures on its officers during performing their duties.”

Prime Minister Al-Sudani reiterated his directives against any complacency in the agency’s operations and against leaving any crimes unresolved. He also stressed the importance of justice among the personnel, proper conduct with civilians, and leveraging the agency's extensive regional expertise supported by the state. This support necessitates further efforts in fulfilling its duties.

The Prime Minister also highlighted government reforms in the economy, anti-corruption, and combating economic crime, emphasizing that these priorities require sustained efforts for the country's ongoing development, as per the statement.

Notably, the Iraqi Parliament passed the draft law for the Iraqi National Security apparatus last Thursday.