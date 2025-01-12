PM Al-Sudani congratulates Lebanon's new President in phone call, pledges support

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held a phone call with the newly elected Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani congratulated President Aoun, emphasizing the deep ties between Iraq and Lebanon and the importance of developing and strengthening these relations to serve the shared interests.

“The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Lebanon in various fields, highlighting the need to work towards Lebanon’s stability to help the country overcome the aftermath of the recent war,” the statement added.

Joseph Aoun, the former commander of the Lebanese Army, was elected President of the Lebanese Republic on Thursday, ending a two-year presidential vacancy amidst Lebanon’s ongoing political and economic crises.