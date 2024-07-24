PM Al-Sudani calls for immediate fixes to Baghdad entrance challenges

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized the need to stick to schedules for Baghdad entrance projects and resolve all disputes related to roadways.

The issue was addressed in a special meeting to review the progress of Baghdad’s entrance rehabilitation projects, attended by the Minister of Construction and Housing, the Mayor of Baghdad, the Governor of Baghdad, officials, and implementing companies’ representatives.

An Iraqi government statement revealed that Al-Sudani assessed the progress of all projects, received briefings on their advancement, and assessed issues with implementing companies to identify any delays.

Al-Sudani warned that any company delaying implementation will have their work contracts revoked, emphasizing that the government has fulfilled its responsibilities. He also called for the removal of obstacles affecting roadways and project sites, and for resolving checkpoint issues.

He emphasized the need “for operating weigh stations, enforcing laws rigorously, and ensuring that traffic directorates and scale administration strictly control truck weights, penalize violators, and prevent infractions.”

The PM further stressed “the need to coordinate projects with the Ministry of Housing, and Baghdad Municipality and Governorate, especially integrating entrance projects with the fourth ring road around Baghdad.”

In April 2023, Al-Sudani instructed all relevant authorities to address obstacles to rehabilitating Baghdad's entrances and emphasized the need for relevant tests before starting any work.

Notably, rehabilitating Baghdad's entrances has been challenging due to outdated infrastructure, heavy congestion, and security concerns. Efforts are hindered by logistical difficulties, political and administrative hurdles, and the need for extensive coordination among various agencies. Additionally, ensuring safety during construction adds to the complexity of the project, further slowing progress.