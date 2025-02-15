PM Al-Sudani at MSC: Meeting with US Senator

Shafaq News/ On the sidelines of the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC), the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with the US Senator, Elissa Slotkin.

According to Al-Sudani’s office, “The meeting centered on discussions regarding bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States, with a focus on exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation across various fields. Both sides highlighted the significance of existing agreements and mutual understandings, emphasizing their commitment to establishing a long-term strategic partnership that aligns with the interests of both nations.”

Senator Slotkin reaffirmed the United States’ support for Iraq’s aspirations and its efforts to promote security and stability in the region, emphasizing the importance of fostering sustainable peace that safeguards regional interests.