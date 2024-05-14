PM Al-Sudani announces plans for Iraqi diaspora affairs directorate

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with a delegation from the General Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists Church, led by Pastor Magdiel Pérez Schulz, Assistant to the President of the General Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists.

The meeting focused on the situation of Iraqi Christians and their integration and coexistence with other segments of Iraqi society, as per a statement from the PM’s media office.

“Prime Minister Al-Sudani affirmed that the government views diversity as a strength for Iraqi society, enhancing unity and social peace, and is committed to preserving it.”

He expressed the government's readiness to cooperate in reopening the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Baghdad as a demonstration of the government's care and support for this community and other religious groups both within and outside Iraq.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the “upcoming establishment of the Department of Iraqi Expatriates Affairs in the Prime Minister Office dedicated to address the needs of Iraqi communities worldwide, aimed at maintaining their connection with their homeland and leveraging their expertise in development and reconstruction,” as per the statement.