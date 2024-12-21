PM Al-Sudani and Italian defense minister address regional stability and cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with the Italian Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them across various sectors, particularly in security, to achieve mutual benefits for both nations.

“The Prime Minister praised Italy’s role in supporting Iraq through the International Coalition and NATO Mission. He expressed Iraq’s readiness to cooperate with friendly countries to stabilize the region, emphasizing its impact on global security,” the statement added.

Regarding the situation in Syria, the Iraqi PM stressed the importance of collective efforts to help Syrians manage their country’s affairs without interference that compromises Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also noted that the Iraqi government is evaluating developments in Syria to make informed decisions regarding its evolving situation.

For his part, Crosetto conveyed greetings from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and expressed her anticipation of Al-Sudani’s visit to Italy.

Crosetto affirmed Italy's eagerness to expand ties with Iraq by building on the existing partnership and cooperation. He also reiterated Italy’s commitment to supporting regional stability and acknowledged Iraq’s progress in re-establishing its regional role.