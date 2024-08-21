PETRICHOR calls for correction of Yazidi exodus date in official records

Shafaq News/ The human rights organization PETRICHOR urged on Wednesday the correction of what it describes as a "distortion" in the historical record of the Yazidi exodus from Sinjar in 2014. The group emphasized that official documents have incorrectly listed the date of the exodus as August 1, when in fact, the correct date is August 3.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the organization expressed deep concern over the issuance of official documents by the Migration and Displacement Office in Duhok, which incorrectly stated August 1, 2014, as the official date of the Yazidi exodus. "Field testimonies and historical facts indicate that the overwhelming majority fled on August 3, 2014, following the tragic attack by the terrorist organization ISIS on Sinjar," the statement noted.

Petrichor underscored the importance of accurate historical documentation for ensuring victims' rights and achieving justice. "We stress the need to review these documents and correct any errors that may have been introduced, in line with human rights standards that prioritize transparency and justice in documenting events," the organization stated.

"Accurate documentation of facts is not only a necessity but also an integral part of the rights of victims, particularly the Yazidi displaced who endured the horrors of those dark days."

Petrichor warned that any attempt to alter or reframe historical facts to serve specific interests is alarming and violates human rights, calling for a review of these documents to ensure the preservation of the actual events and the rights of Yazidi refugees.

"Protecting historical truth is fundamental to achieving justice and fairness. We remind that manipulating history can distort facts and hinder efforts to hold those responsible for the events in Sinjar accountable," the statement concluded.

In 2014, ISIS launched a devastating assault on Sinjar, leading to the displacement of over 250,000 residents and the uncovering of around 90 mass graves. The attack on August 3 targeted a district with an estimated population of 500,000, primarily Yezidis.

The aftermath of this nearly decade-long assault is marked by severe destruction, including damage to thousands of houses. Reports indicate that the massacre claimed approximately 3,000 lives, and ISIS kidnapped around 6,000 Yezidi women and children.