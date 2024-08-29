“Over 6,000 families” included in Nineveh social protection payments, announces official

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Social Welfare Department in Nineveh announced that “over 6,000 families” have been included in the social protection payments network.

This initiative is part of a program recently launched by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

Mohammed Kamal, Director of the Social Welfare Department for Men in Nineveh, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency, “The payments cover various groups including orphans, disabled individuals, incapacitated men and women, and children with diabetes.”

Earlier today, Sanaa Al-Moussawi, Social Protection Advisor to the Prime Minister, disclosed that Iraq’s 2024 and 2025 budgets lack sufficient funds for all social welfare applicants. With around two million applications and a funding need exceeding one trillion dinars ($690 million), only about 300,000 applicants are expected to be covered in the 2025 budget. The rest will be addressed in future years.

On Wednesday, Ahmed Al-Asadi, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, revealed a new social protection program benefiting 61,000 families nationwide.