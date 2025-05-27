Omani Sultan sends undisclosed message to Iraqi President

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received a written message from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman addressed to President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The message was handed over by Oman's Ambassador to Iraq, Mahmoud bin Mahna al-Kharousi, though the Foreign Ministry did not reveal its contents.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed the ongoing growth of bilateral relations, with Minister Hussein reaffirming Baghdad’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Muscat in political, economic, and cultural fields

Hussein also extended his gratitude to Sultan Haitham for the warm reception he received during his recent visit to Oman, praising Muscat’s constructive role in promoting regional dialogue and advancing joint Arab action.

Oman has long played a mediating role in regional issues, particularly the Iranian nuclear program.

Earlier in May, visited the Omani capital Muscat for an official visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Iraq and Oman have steadily strengthened their partnership in recent years. On December 22, 2024, the two governments signed a series of memorandums of understanding covering visa-free travel coordination and enhanced investment cooperation — key steps toward greater economic integration.

Trade between Baghdad and Muscat has also gained momentum. Official data shows that bilateral trade exceeded $600 million in 2024, reflecting a growing economic relationship alongside expanding diplomatic engagement.