Nouri al-Maliki: Democracy means nothing without elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Islamic Dawa Party leader Nouri al-Maliki said Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections are “the only path to correct the political course and build a democratic state.”

Speaking at the party’s second professional conference in Baghdad, al-Maliki described the vote as “a test of conscience and free will,” urging Iraqis to reject political money and interference that could undermine its integrity.

“Democracy means nothing without elections,” he emphasized, calling them the “foundation of stability.”

Al-Maliki, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2014, said unity under the constitution is vital to prevent a return to dictatorship. Citing his 2007 Law Enforcement Plan—a nationwide campaign launched during his premiership to restore state control, curb armed groups, and stabilize Baghdad—he reiterated that “justice and stability come only through the rule of law.”

His remarks come ahead of Iraq’s November 11, 2025, parliamentary elections, in which the Dawa Party is contesting through the State of Law Coalition, one of the key Shiite factions within the Coordination Framework (CF) alliance.

