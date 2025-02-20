“Northern refineries” clarifies: waste fire, no production halt

Shafaq News/The Northern Refineries Company, on Thursday, denies a fire occurred inside the Beiji refinery, clarifying that smoke was caused by the burning of waste outside the facility.

In a statement, A source from the company confirmed that the smoke was caused by the burning of waste outside the facility, with no impact on operational processes.

The source further explained that "waste materials located outside the company were set on fire by unknown individuals, resulting in the rising smoke and flames.”

However, the production lines at the refinery were not affected, and firefighting teams intervened and successfully controlled the fire."