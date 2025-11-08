Nineveh special vote: +1,100 security personnel to cast ballots

Shafaq News – Nineveh

A total of 1,142 members of the security forces, army, police, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are taking part in special voting across Nineveh Province, a local official said on Saturday.

Farhan al-Maamari, head of Nineveh’s election office, told Shafaq News that 1,142 personnel are voting across 57 polling centers with 375 stations, noting that preparations have been finalized and election staff deployed ahead of the polls.

Nineveh, a northern province bordering Syria, has 2.1 million registered voters and elects 34 parliamentary members, including eight women. The province’s population is a majority Sunni Arab, with Yazidi, Christian, Shabak, and Kurdish minorities.

The special vote, held two days before Iraq’s nationwide parliamentary elections on November 11, allows 1.3 million eligible voters from the Defense and Interior Ministries, Counter-Terrorism Service, Peshmerga, PMF, and other security agencies to cast ballots early under tight security.

