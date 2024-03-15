Nineveh governor unilateral actions spark political tensions

Shafaq News/ Political sources in Nineveh revealed, on Friday, that recent changes implemented by Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil have disrupted established political agreements and are being carried out independently of the bloc leaders in the governorate.

The source stated to the Shafaq News Agency, “The selection process for the Head of Health Directorate in Nineveh is underway, independent of political bloc leaders' participation. Diverse views have emerged among leaders and deputies regarding the nominees, with some pushing for different candidates and others advocating for the reappointment of the incumbent director for the next term.”

Another source highlighted concerns among politicians regarding administrative changes within the governorate's office, particularly in the contracts department of Nineveh, a critical area overseeing project distribution. This department has previously been influenced by politicians who placed preferred individuals in charge of projects.

The sources noted that “Al-Dakhil's actions are diverging from the political frameworks desired by the blocs, who seek to exert control over his decisions. Al-Dakhil is seen as preempting agreements that the provincial council aims to establish for position-sharing.”

The nomination of several individuals for the Head of Health Directorate in Nineveh comes amidst pending appointments for other key roles in the governorate. Notably, there are four general director positions in Nineveh, including health, education, investment, and police, alongside other directorates with lesser authority.

Recent changes witnessed Al-Dakhil replacing directors of six crucial departments in the governorate's office a month ago, affecting areas such as projects, contracts, and project referrals. This move has sparked discontent among some members of the Nineveh Provincial Council, who view it as an effort by Al-Dakhil to distance himself from the council's influence, characterized by diverse and conflicting political blocs.