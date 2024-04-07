Nineveh exempts two million citizens from security checks after obtaining unified ID cards

Shafaq News/ Nineveh police on Sunday announced that holders of the new unified ID cards, who amount to nearly two million, will be exempted from routine security checks.

The initiative aims to streamline the process of completing government transactions of the citizens residing in the governorate which previously served as a stronghold for the Islamic State extremist group.

Nineveh's police chief, Major General Falah al-Jarba, stated, "following directives from Nineveh Governor Najm al-Jabouri, security checks are no longer required for the 2 million residents of Nineveh holding the unified ID card."

"These residents can now conduct their business at government departments without undergoing security checks, such as obtaining a stamp from intelligence services, national security, or other security agencies," al-Jarba added.

The unified ID card, introduced by the Iraqi government in 2017, functions as a biometric identification which is harder to forge. The card stores the holder's name, photograph, fingerprints, and other personal details. It is mandatory for various transactions, including opening bank accounts, acquiring passports, and voter registration.