Nineveh council member warns of "coup" against political agreements

Shafaq News/ Samia Ghanem al-Khabouri, a member of the Nineveh Governorate Council, on Wednesday accused members of the council of attempting to "overthrow" premeditated political agreements.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Khabouri, who represents the Sovereignty Party, described the move as "an attempt to overturn all the agreements that took place between the member parties."

It is believed that he was hinting at the Coordination Framework, an alliance of mainly Shiite political parties close to Iran.

Al-Khabouri warned that such a "coup" could have negative repercussions on the entire political and electoral process, as well as the performance of the local government in Nineveh in general.

She explained that after the elections, the winning blocs in Nineveh agreed to form a "consensus government" and proceed with the political process based on consensus among all parties. However, she noted that recent developments indicate an attempt to renege on these agreements.

The Nineveh Council has been witnessing a heated conflict between its members, with some members from the Coordination Framework attempting to dominate most of the council's committees.

On Monday, Deputy Head of the Nineveh Council, Mohammed al-Jubouri, confirmed that the distribution of committees within the council had not been finalized and said that making changes to the heads of departments were within the chairman's powers.

Earlier, a source in Nineveh reported that the council's chairman, Ahmed al-Hassoud, decided to relieve the heads of the legal, media, administration, auditing, planning, and secretary-general departments from their duties.