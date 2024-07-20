Nineveh citizens warned against fraudulent financial trading programs

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Abdullah Khalil, head of the Association of Exchange Companies in Mosul, warned Nineveh citizens against using current financial trading programs.

"Electronic platforms have been defrauding the people of Mosul through special programs," Khalil said, affirming that “these programs are prohibited from a religious standpoint.”

In this context, he urged people to "avoid using these programs, especially given their recent spread in the Governorate."