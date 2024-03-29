Nineveh Writers' Union hosts Ramadan festivities in Mosul

Shafaq News/ The Nineveh Writers' Union is celebrating Ramadan with a two-day program of cultural events in Mosul, featuring poetry readings, traditional music, and literary exhibitions.

The event, which began on March 28 and concludes today, March 30, aims to "strengthen the union's connection with the local community", according to union president poet Saad Mohammed.

On Thursday, attendees enjoyed a poetry reading by Walid al-Saraf, followed by a performance by the "Roots of Mosul" band.

The festivities includes a bazaar featuring local handicrafts and Mosul's famed cuisine. Book lovers can explore a dedicated fair showcasing a diverse selection of literary works. The events have drawn major participation from writers across Nineveh, Saladin, and Baghdad.

The city of Mosul, celebrated as Iraq's cultural, religious and historical beacon, suffered heavy devastation during the ISIS occupation and the battle to liberate it from the terrorists.

The wreckage of city's ancient landmarks and vital infrastructure is, until this moment, under restoration by international groups working with local authorities. The Old City was the last stronghold for ISIS in Iraq and was the scene of fierce clashes that caused widespread destruction of its buildings.

Despite all those years of violence, death and destruction, residents have been taking active steps to restore Mosul's cultural character. Only a few months after the liberation of the city from ISIS control, Mosul held an international youth festival, followed by a children's festival. Another reading festival was held outside the central library, which was set ablaze by the hardline extremist group.