Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf's Provincial Council on Tuesday declared itself unsatisfied with the responses of Najaf International Airport director Haider al-Mayali, clearing the way for a vote on his dismissal after he did not attend the latest round of questioning.

Al-Mayali faces accusations of administrative and financial violations, according to a document seen by Shafaq News. The questioning was requested by council member Hassan Abu al-Sabh al-Zuhairi, head of the council's integrity committee, who said a date for the dismissal vote would be set in the coming days.

The council began questioning al-Mayali on October 13 but adjourned the session pending official data and documents related to the questions raised.