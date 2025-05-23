Mounting challenges divides Iraqi Parliament ahead of return

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament is expected to reconvene after its legislative recess to address mounting challenges, including unresolved budget issues and political gridlock, MP Jawad Al-Yasari told Shafaq News on Friday.

Al-Yasari affirmed that the parliamentary sessions were paralyzed by political blocs before the recess, which began on May 9 and will last 30 days. “Some party leaders instructed their members not to attend unless certain laws were included on the agenda, which is within their right,” he indicated.

The MP explained that the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) law was a major source of the disruption, adding that there was infighting among Shiite factions. “Some pushed for the law to honor the PMF’s sacrifices and protect their rights, while others opposed it to prevent PMF commanders, many of whom are elderly, from being subject to retirement regulations.”

“There are many pressing issues requiring the parliament to resume its work, despite political parties being preoccupied with preparing electoral lists and forming alliances ahead of the November legislative elections,” Al-Yasari noted.

On May 5, parliament failed to hold a scheduled session due to lack of quorum—an issue that has persisted for months.

The Iraqi parliament has convened only 132 times since the start of its current term in January 2022—just 51% of the 256 sessions required by its internal rules. The legislative calendar mandates eight sessions per month over four-month terms.