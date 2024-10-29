Massive fire erupts at Northern Rumaila gas plant, swiftly contained by emergency teams

Shafaq News/ A major fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the NGL gas station in the Northern Rumaila oil field in Basra, an Iraqi security source reported.

“The fire ignited at the NGL station in the Northern Rumaila field, prompting both Iraqi and foreign firefighting teams to rush to the scene to contain the blaze,” the source told Shafaq News.

Firefighting teams worked to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby installations within the field.

A local official later confirmed to Shafaq News that “Civil Defense teams managed to control the fire swiftly,” explaining that “the cause of the fire was a gas valve malfunction.”

The official noted that “no injuries were reported, though the site sustained material damage,” adding that “approximately 20 firefighting teams were deployed to extinguish the flames at the facility.”