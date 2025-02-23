Marshlands migration halted: Stability returns to Southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ After years of displacement, migration from the southern marshlands of Iraq has come to a halt, Iraqi Water Resources Minister Aoun Diab Abdullah confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Agriculture Minister Abbas Jabir al-Maliki and Najaf Governor Youssef Kanawi, Abdullah highlighted the broader challenges Iraq faces in managing its water resources. "We are dealing with a major challenge, as our surface water inflows are decreasing while demand continues to rise due to rapid population growth," he said. "Balancing these pressures requires a high level of management and coordination among all relevant authorities."

Despite previous waves of migration, Abdullah emphasized that communities in the southern marshlands are now showing signs of resilience. "We have observed a sense of stability and a growing ability among these communities to improve their production, which is a positive development," he added.

Iraq is among the five countries most affected by climate change, according to the United Nations. Baghdad has repeatedly criticized neighbouring Turkey and Iran for constructing dams that have significantly reduced the flow of rivers into its territory.