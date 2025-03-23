Major archaeological find: 100+ artifacts recovered in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have recovered over 100 artifactsA during a coordinated operation in Babil, the Dhi Qar Police Command announced on Sunday.

A total of 111 artifacts, exposed by recent rainfall, were retrieved from the ancient city of Borsippa, South of Babil, the Command stated, stressing the importance of the operation in curbing illegal excavations and smuggling.

The artifacts have been transferred to the Babil Antiquities Inspectorate, where experts will assess and categorize them to determine their archaeological value.