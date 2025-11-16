Major Iraqi blocs push for rapid government formation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, State of Law leader Nouri al-Maliki and Taqaddum chief Mohammad al-Halbousi stressed the need to form a government capable of “meeting citizens’ demands.”

According to a brief statement from State of Law, al-Maliki received al-Halbousi in Baghdad, where the two agreed on the urgency of moving forward with forming this government.

In the recent vote, al-Maliki’s State of Law won 30 seats within the Shiite Coordination Framework, while al-Halbousi’s Taqaddum emerged as the leading Sunni party after placing second nationwide, with 33 seats.

The elections, held on November 11 with turnout at 56.11%, produced no clear majority, leaving the formation of the next government to negotiations among the major blocs.

Iraq’s political system is based on power-sharing, with the prime minister traditionally drawn from the Shia community, the parliament speaker from the Sunni community, and the president from the Kurdish community.

