Madaniyoon founder seeks Iraqi parliament’s speakership

Independent lawmaker Ahmad al-Jubouri, founder of the newly formed Madaniyoon (Civilians) Party, announced Thursday his intention to run for speaker of Iraq’s parliament.

In a radio interview in Mosul, al-Jubouri argued the speakership is now within reach, describing parliament as the true center of legislative and oversight power. “Anyone who believes that political influence depends solely on the number of seats is mistaken. In the past, we were able to assert an active presence with just three seats.”

He confirmed that his name had been considered for the defense ministry before the post went to Thabit al-Abbasi, but stressed that his ambitions lie in parliament, where decisions affect both national balance and local stability.

Since 2003, Iraq has adhered to an informal ethno-sectarian power-sharing system: the premiership goes to a Shiite, the presidency to a Kurd, and the speakership to a Sunni.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, 2025, with 21.4 million registered voters out of a population of approximately 46 million.

Al-Jubouri represents Nineveh, a Sunni-majority province on the Syrian border with over 2.1 million registered voters and 34 parliamentary seats—eight reserved for women—and a diverse population including Yazidis, Christians, Shabak, and Kurds.

Madaniyoon, launched earlier this year, adds to a Sunni political landscape already dominated by parties such as Taqaddum (Progress), led by Mohammed al-Halbousi, and Al-Siyada (Sovereignty), led by Khamis al-Khanjar.

