MEPS24: Iraq's President calls for regional peace and stability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid urged for regional cooperation and global action to resolve the escalating crises in the Middle East.

Speaking at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS24) in Duhok Province, Rashid “strongly” condemned the ongoing escalation in Palestine and Lebanon, expressing “deep sorrow over the suffering of civilians amid violence and death.”

"It is time for the people in the region to live in peace and stability, away from the cycle of wars and conflicts," he stated.

Rashid called on major powers and the international community “to heed the voices of the region’s people and to take serious action to end the war that threatens the security and stability of the Middle East,” stressing that all nations must commit to efforts to achieve a comprehensive peace.

The ongoing conflicts, according to Rashid, extend beyond the directly involved countries, affecting global trade and international economic stability.

"We need a comprehensive vision and global action to address the accumulated crises in the Middle East, ensuring a better future for all," the Iraqi president said.

On the Kurdish issue, Rashid reaffirmed Iraq’s stance to reach “a just and peaceful resolution to the Kurdish issue, particularly in Turkiye, and we express our readiness to offer assistance in this regard."

The Middle East Peace and Security Conference (MEPS 2024) opened at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK), with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivering the keynote address.

The two-day conference, from Nov. 22-23, brings together prominent regional leaders, including President Masoud Barzani, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, and the Speaker of Iraq’s Parliament, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.