Legal triumph: Iraq dodges billions in 36 international lawsuits

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Justice announced, on Thursday, that it has successfully defended the country in 36 international legal cases, avoiding any losses and shielding the state from potential financial penalties estimated in the billions of dollars.

The ministry stated that the cases were handled by Iraq’s legal department with direct oversight from Justice Minister Khalid Shawani.

“These lawsuits, filed in various international courts and tribunals, involved substantial financial claims,” the ministry said. “Through rigorous legal procedures and well-prepared defense strategies, Iraq was able to avoid what would have been a heavy burden on the state treasury.”