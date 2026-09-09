Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) held talks on Wednesday on the draft 2027 federal budget and the Kurdistan Region (KRI) financial entitlements within it, the Ministry of Planning said.

According to a ministry statement, during a meeting in Baghdad, the two sides discussed next year's investment budget and ways to secure the KRI’s allocation, along with provincial development funds and operating expenditure in the 2027 plan.

The KRG had already submitted its proposed budget requirements to Baghdad in August. KDP lawmaker Ikhlas Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News on August 23 that updated Planning Ministry statistics put the Kurdistan Region’s share of the federal budget at 14%, although that percentage has not been confirmed in the 2027 draft.

Read more: Cabinet to vote on Iraq’s 2027 budget in September