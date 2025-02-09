Kurdistan-Italy academic partnership forged

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Salahaddin University-Erbil (SUE) announced signing an academic collaboration agreement with Tishk International University, the KIFA Foundation, and five Italian universities to expand research and education ties.

According to an official statement, the partnership will include a scientific and cultural workshop on Feb. 9-10 in Erbil, marking the first time institutions from the Kurdistan Region and Italy will jointly organize such an event. Participating Italian universities include the University of Bologna, Polytechnic University of Milan, University of Pavia, University of Piedmont, and the University of Gastronomic Sciences.

The event, organized by the Kurdistan-Italy Friendship Association (KIW) in partnership with Salahaddin University-Erbil and Tishk International University, will feature keynote lectures, roundtable discussions, and cultural exchanges. Officials from the Kurdish Ministry of Higher Education are expected to attend alongside Italian and Kurdish academics. Discussions will focus on formalizing academic partnerships, research collaborations, and student exchange programs.

Beyond academic cooperation, the event will highlight cultural ties between the Kurdistan Region and Italy, with traditional performances and culinary showcases. University officials said the initiative is a rare opportunity for Kurdish students and faculty to gain access to scholarships and study programs at Italy’s top universities.