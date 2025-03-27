Kirkuk’s historic Qaysariyah market reborn after fire

Shafaq News/ The Qaysariyah Market in central Kirkuk has resumed full commercial activity after years of reconstruction following a major fire in 2018.

Constructed in 1855 during the Ottoman period and renovated in 1978, the market includes 365 shops, 24 alleys, 12 upper rooms, and 7 entrances—design elements tied to Ottoman timekeeping traditions.

The structure features flat stone-and-gypsum domes, skylights, and gypsum or marble arches designed to reduce load and improve airflow. Architectural details reflect Kirkuk’s ethnic and cultural makeup.

Raed Akla, Director of Kirkuk’s Antiquities and Heritage Department, classified the market as one of the province’s most valuable heritage sites. “Its architecture and commercial vitality preserve Kirkuk’s heritage while serving as a key economic driver,” he told Shafaq News.

The 2018 fire caused significant damage, particularly to gold vendors. Recovery efforts have restored operations, and the market now offers clothing, jewelry, cosmetics, herbs, copperware, and school supplies.