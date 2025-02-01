Kirkuk rolls out $46M cleanup to clear waste piles

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha announced the launch of the city’s most extensive cleanup campaign, under a three-year contract worth more than 60 billion Iraqi dinars (about $46 million), aiming to clear mounting waste and debris.

"Kirkuk has long suffered from waste accumulation, but today marks the start of a major initiative to make the city cleaner and more beautiful," Taha told Shafaq News. "The contract involves two companies, with over 300 vehicles and 1,000 workers deployed daily over three years."

The contract, which covers six municipal sectors with over one million residents, will see the introduction of advanced waste collection machinery, including modern compactors, Taha said.

Adnan Shakur, spokesperson for Kirkuk’s municipal department, described the campaign as "the largest and most comprehensive ever launched by the governor," adding that previous efforts had been hampered by insufficient resources and underperforming contractors.

"Kirkuk produces more than 1,200 tons of waste daily," Shakur told Shafaq News. "Keeping the city clean is a shared responsibility between the municipality and residents—some neighborhoods cooperate, while others neglect the effort."

Waste accumulation remains a widespread issue across Iraq, including in the capital, Baghdad, where residents frequently criticize officials for failing to address the country’s chronic service deficiencies.