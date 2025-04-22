Kirkuk conference: United front against extremism and violence

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kirkuk University, in cooperation with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Authority, held its second intellectual conference to address extremism.

Titled the "phenomenon of extremism and ways to address it," the event brought together religious scholars, heads of Islamic unions, and international researchers from Iraq and abroad.

University President Imran Jamal Hassan emphasized extremism, takfirism, and terrorism are rejected across all religions and human values, and called for promoting tolerance and acceptance to support social peace and coexistence in Iraq.

Hassan said the conference aimed to examine the religious, psychological, social, economic, political, and legal aspects of extremism and offer academic approaches to counter its spread.

Participants praised the university’s efforts, describing the event as a “step toward strengthening intercommunal harmony.”