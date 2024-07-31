Kirkuk blocs agree on governor rotation, PM calls for inclusive government

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Advisor to the Iraqi PM, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that Kirkuk's components have agreed to rotate the governor's position and share power, ruling out procedures for dissolving the provincial council due to existing agreements among its members.

Turhan Al-Mufti told Shafaq News Agency that “the components of Kirkuk and the winning political blocs have agreed to form a joint consensus government, with the governor's position rotating among the winning blocs,” clarifying that "the rotation will involve two or three blocs within the council.”

“The Prime Minister emphasized the need for an inclusive local government that represents all components and is formed quickly, free from political pressures. He remains neutral and expects political blocs to establish the local administration and allocate positions based on merit, without Baghdad's interference. The legal framework is in place to support this process,” he added.

Moreover, "The PM is collaborating with political blocs to form a unified local government in Kirkuk after the elections, aiming to involve all parties in its administration," he stated.

Last Saturday, Al-Sudani urged the Kirkuk Provincial Council to select a governor who aligns with the people's aspirations.

It is noteworthy that the Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first session on July 11, chaired by Al-Jubouri, who returned to the Council as the eldest member after being retired as governor. Despite 16 members attending, including five from the PUK, two from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), six from the Arab Bloc, two from the Turkmen Front, and one Christian member, no resolutions were made.