Kirkuk Criminal Court sentences two to life for drug trafficking

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced that the Kirkuk Criminal Court has sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment for trafficking drugs.

The council's media center issued a statement noting that the convicts “were found in possession of 3 kilograms of methamphetamine, intended for distribution and sale among users.”

The court ruling was made in accordance with Article 28, Section 1, of Iraq's Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017, in conjunction with Articles 47, 48, and 49 of the Penal Code.

Last May, Interior Ministry spokesperson Miqdad Miri, announced that nearly 100 individuals, including both Iraqi nationals and foreign citizens, received death or life sentences on drug trafficking charges between 2023 and 2024.A recent report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) found that Iraq is at risk of becoming an increasingly important node in the drug trafficking ecosystem spanning the Near and Middle East.