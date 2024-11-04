Kirkuk Council discusses the city's basic design and electricity situation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kirkuk Provincial Council postponed a vote to select directors for various administrative units, as members discussed the draft basic design of the province and the reality of electricity distribution.

An official told Shafaq News Agency that "the council delayed the vote on directors for seven administrative units (subdistricts) until a consensus on the candidates is reached, aiming to approve them all in a single session." The official added, "The vote was originally scheduled for the previous session, but disputes over two subdistricts postponed the full resolution of the issue.”

“The seventh session was held today in the presence of the nine members and the agenda of the session was set, which included hosting the Department of the Resident Engineer of the Kirkuk Basic Design Project and identifying a number of points related to the project, work mechanisms and what has been implemented,” he added.

Additionally, the council decided to invite the Director of Kirkuk's Electricity Distribution Department to discuss the distribution mechanisms, service coverage, and revenue collection.

The session’s agenda had included votes on appointing subdistrict directors, establishing a new village, and renaming another.

Last month, Kirkuk Provincial Council Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hafez announced the postponement of the vote on administrative unit directors due to issues affecting two subdistricts, amid the absence of three political blocs from the session.

The council had elected On October 14Professor Dr. Yavuz Hamid Mahmoud as the First Deputy Governor of Kirkuk during a regular session, despite a boycott by the Arab, Turkmen, and KDP factions.

In early September, an informed source in Kirkuk reported that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, the head of the Turkmen Front, and a representative from the Sovereignty Alliance to address ongoing disputes over the formation of Kirkuk's local government. According to the source, the meeting discussed various issues concerning Kirkuk, including the recent formation of the local government and the non-participation of political blocs such as the KDP, the Turkmen Front, and the Sovereignty Alliance.