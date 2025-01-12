Kirkuk Bar Association condemns attack on lawyers, calls for firearm permits

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kirkuk Bar Association condemned a recent shooting attack targeting two lawyers in central Kirkuk, urging Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari to authorize legal permits for lawyers to carry firearms for self-defense.

The association emphasized the increasing risks legal professionals face in Iraq and the urgent need for measures to ensure their safety.

Lawyers in Iraq have become frequent targets of violence amid the proliferation of unlicensed weapons. The Iraqi Bar Association reported that over 100 lawyers have been assaulted across various governorates, with 10 losing their lives in 2023 alone.

The post-2003 security landscape in Iraq, marked by the US-led invasion, has seen a significant deterioration, according to politicians, human rights activists, and civil society organizations. Armed groups have flourished, contributing to the widespread availability of uncontrolled weapons and posing a persistent threat to the legal profession.

“Since 2003, Iraq has grappled with rampant insecurity and the unchecked activities of armed groups,” according to media outlets. “These conditions have exposed lawyers to assassination, assaults, and various forms of extortion.”

The Kirkuk Bar Association also highlighted the growing reliance on tribal justice, undermining the formal judicial system. Many individuals bypass courts, opting instead for tribal councils to resolve disputes, often resulting in extrajudicial killings and attacks on legal practitioners.

“Tribal and clan traditions now dominate dispute resolution, as the state struggles to enforce laws. Tribal councils, backed by weapons, often have the final say in conflicts, sidelining the judiciary,” as reported by media outlets.

Human Rights Watch and other advocacy groups have echoed concerns over the lack of state protection for lawyers, stressing the need for robust legal safeguards and improved enforcement mechanisms to shield legal professionals from threats and violence.