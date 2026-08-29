Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, an Iran-aligned faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), said on Saturday that its participation in efforts to bring weapons under state control would depend on meeting 10 conditions, including the withdrawal of US and Turkish forces from Iraq.

In a statement, the group said its response to efforts to bring weapons under state control was conditional on a complete US military withdrawal by land, sea and air, a ban on using Iraqi airspace to attack other countries, and legislation governing the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) “and protecting the rights of its members.”

Read more: US: Iraq military mission will be reduced, not ended

The group also called for full federal control over Iraqi territory, stronger air defenses equipped with advanced systems operated solely under Iraqi authority, and the removal of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters and Turkish troops from northern Iraq “to eliminate the justification for Turkish attacks.”

Other conditions included placing the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s borders under Iraqi army control, and removing Iranian opposition groups from their positions.

The faction also demanded an end to US control over Iraq’s financial and economic decision-making and “US and special envoy interference in the country’s internal affairs.”

Read more: Iraq's disarmament deadline pits Baghdad against Iran-aligned factions