Italy anticipates future visit by Iraqi PM

Shafaq News / The Italian Ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Greganti invited Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Sunday to visit Rome.

The Iraqi government stated that Al-Sudani “received the Italian Ambassador. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various political and economic fields to achieve mutual benefits for the two friendly countries.”

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the government's “commitment to removing all obstacles hindering the work of Italian companies in Iraq, highlighting the government's keenness to support investment and facilitate the operation of both local and foreign private sectors.”

For his part, Greganti expressed his country's “interest in developing relations with Iraq,” stating their anticipation of a “future visit by the Prime Minister to Italy to elevate cooperation and strengthen partnership opportunities.”

Last Tuesday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met in Saladin resort with the Italian Ambassador.

Barzani's office stated, "The meeting delved into the latest developments in the political process and elections in the Kurdistan Region, including the announcement by the KDP political office."

In this regard, leader Barzani underscored the KDP's "consistent pursuit of solutions to enhance the country's stability and uphold democracy, as stipulated in the 2005 Iraqi Constitution."

Barzani emphasized the "paramount importance of safeguarding the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region and the legitimate rights of its people," stressing that this entity is the outcome of "enduring struggle."

For his part, the Italian ambassador "conveyed his understanding of the situation," with both sides reaffirming their commitment to seeking solutions that "bolster democracy and the federal system in Iraq."