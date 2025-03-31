Iraqis celebrate Eid al-Fitr amid rain, tradition, and unity

Shafaq News/ Across Iraq, Muslims marked Eid al-Fitr with prayers, reflection, and time-honored traditions, gathering in mosques and shrines despite the challenges of rain and ongoing hardships. From Baghdad’s historic mosques to Basra’s communal feasts, the holiday brought a sense of unity and spiritual renewal to millions.

Baghdad: Spirituality in the Rain

In a rare blend of rainfall and reverence, worshippers gathered at the historic shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir al-Kilani in central Baghdad on Monday morning to perform Eid prayers. Despite the downpour, men and women arrived in large numbers, their voices rising in unison with the takbirat (chants of glorification).

The rain, though affecting the usual turnout, added a solemn beauty to the gathering as worshippers expressed their joy while praying for peace and stability in Iraq. The spiritual atmosphere was captured in striking images that showcased the deep-rooted connection of Baghdadis to their religious and cultural heritage.

Babil: A Pilgrimage of Faith

In Babil, worshippers followed an annual tradition of converging at the revered shrine of Imam al-Qasim, south of the province. The site witnessed a significant turnout, with believers emphasizing their commitment to religious customs passed down through generations. The historic location, deeply embedded in the province’s identity, became a focal point for prayers and spiritual reflection as families gathered to mark the occasion.

Basra: A Feast of Faith and Fellowship

In Basra, Eid prayers took on a communal spirit at the Jamal al-Aqrab Mosque, where residents upheld a cherished tradition that has endured for centuries. Sheikh Abdul Halim Abdul Hafidh, a lecturer at Basra University, described the unified prayer as a "pillar of social harmony" in the region.

Following the sermon, a grand public breakfast unfolded in the streets, with more than 500 families contributing a variety of Basran delicacies. "This isn’t just about celebrating Eid—it’s about reinforcing social solidarity," Abdul Hafidh said. "Rich and poor alike share meals, dissolving social barriers and strengthening the bonds of community."