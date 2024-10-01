Iraqi security forces on high alert amid rising regional tensions

Shfaq News/ An Iraqi security source reported, on Tuesday, that all security units have been placed on the highest alert level (G) and have fully deployed across their areas of responsibility, controlling key entrances and checkpoints in preparation for any potential emergencies.

The source stated to Shafaq News Agency that these directives were issued following the attack on Baghdad Airport, prompting the deployment of forces in vacant areas. This move is in response to the potential threat of attacks targeting US diplomatic missions.

The security presence in Baghdad’s Green Zone, specifically the Special Division, was described as routine. Additionally, a statement from the media office of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani noted that the PM visited the Joint Operations Command headquarters in Baghdad to monitor the situation.

These heightened security measures come amid escalating regional tensions following Iran's missile strikes on Israel, prompting diplomatic missions to implement precautionary actions.