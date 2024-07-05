Iraqi security forces arrest two after Zayouna brawl

Shafaq News / On Friday, Iraqi security forces arrested two suspects in connection with a brawl that took place in the Zayouna area, east of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "a brawl between citizens, including a brigadier affiliated with the Border Forces, occurred on Thursday night in the Zayouna area." The source noted that the confrontation began due to "inappropriate language directed at the brigadier, who was on leave at the time."

The altercation escalated when "the other party attacked the brigadier with a sharp object (knife) in the back." The brigadier was then transferred to Ibn Al-Nafis Hospital for treatment.

An intelligence team from the Muthanna Police Station was quickly formed to investigate the incident. Acting on their findings, "a force from the Al-Rusafa police arrested two suspects involved in the brawl," the source added.