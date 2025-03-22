Iraq detains 14 Pakistanis for illegal entry

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces detained 14 Pakistani nationals in Diyala province for illegal entry, police said on Saturday.

The individuals were discovered inside a truck bound for Baghdad, which was stopped at a checkpoint by a joint force from the special tactical unit and the checkpoint affairs department.

A security source confirmed that all 14 detainees lacked valid entry documents. "Legal proceedings are underway against the group for violating residency laws and against the driver for facilitating illegal entry," the source added.