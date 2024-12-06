Iraqi politician warns of Iran's attempts to draw Iraq Into Syrian conflict

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi politician Mithal al-Alusi warned against Iran "dragging" Iraq into the escalating conflict in Syria, where government forces are battling armed groups that have seized significant territories.

Al-Alusi wrote on X, “The Syrian situation has exposed a nascent yet significant Iraqi national sentiment, revealing the disarray among Iran’s allies within the Iraqi government.”

He alleged that “Iran’s ambitions aim to protect itself by involving Iraq in Syria as a protective shield for its collapsing influence there.”

The comments come as Baghdad hosts a trilateral meeting later on Friday between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The discussions will focus on the security developments in Syria and their regional repercussions.

Amid heightened tensions, Iraq has raised its military alert level, deploying additional army brigades and Popular Mobilization Forces along the border with Syria.