Iraqi parliament to summon eight ministers in Al-Sudani’s government

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament is set to examine eight official requests to summon ministers and heads of independent bodies for questioning in its upcoming legislative session, a parliamentary source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that some of the requests have already secured approval from the parliamentary presidency, while others are under review.

“The officials to be questioned include the ministers of electricity, communications, oil, transport, trade, and education, as well as the heads of the Investment Authority and the Communications and Media Commission,” the source added.

For his part, Ahmed Fawaz, a member of the State of Law Coalition, revealed Shafaq News Agency that the prime minister’s proposal to replace certain ministers had delayed parliamentary questioning during the previous session.

Fawaz continued, "After Al-Sudani [Iraq’s PM] dropped the idea of a cabinet reshuffle during his recent appearance in parliament, questioning ministers has become a priority."

Many of the submitted requests cite significant violations and mismanagement by the ministers in question, he further emphasized.

Iraq has witnessed notable cabinet reshuffles in the past, the most prominent being in 2016 under then-Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. That reshuffle came in response to public protests, the storming of parliament by followers of the Sadrist Movement, and a sit-in by its leader Muqtada Al-Sadr in front of the Green Zone.