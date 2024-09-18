Iraqi parliament fails to convene due to lack of quorum

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament failed to hold its scheduled session on Wednesday after falling short of the quorum required to proceed, delaying votes on several key pieces of legislation.

Only 140 lawmakers were present, below the number needed to convene, prompting the acting speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi to adjourn the session "until further notice," according to local media reports.

Among the agenda items was a vote on a proposed law to establish the Iraqi Programmers' Syndicate, alongside the first reading of a bill addressing enforced disappearances. The parliament was also set to consider the first reading of legislation on sports clubs, environmental protection, and civil aviation.

The legislative body was due to review a draft law on the protection of intellectual property rights, which spans 167 articles, as well as an amendment to the 2024 law governing nuclear, radiological, chemical, and biological regulatory oversight.

No new date has been announced for the session, raising concerns about further delays to legislative progress.