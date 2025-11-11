Iraqi leaders cast their votes, urge strong voter turnout

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Several Iraqi political leaders cast their ballots on Tuesday in the country’s parliamentary elections, calling for strong voter turnout.

President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, Asaib Ahl al-Haq Movement Secretary-General Qais al-Khazali, former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, and Supreme Judicial Council Chief Judge Faiq Zaidan were among those who voted at polling centers in Baghdad.

Ministers, lawmakers, and government officials also took part in the vote.

This is a breaking story...